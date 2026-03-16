Analysis: Iran's Fight in Strait May Spur Ground Force, Seizure of Kharg Island

The Strait of Hormuz has again become the focal point of global geopolitics.
As conflict between Iran and the United States escalates, the narrow maritime corridor through which roughly 20% of the world's oil flows has effectively become a strategic lever in Tehran's hands.
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