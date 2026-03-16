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Tags: iran | warm control | strait of hormuz | kharg island

Analysis: Iran's Fight in Strait May Spur Ground Force, Seizure of Kharg Island

A ship passes through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 12:18 PM EDT

The Strait of Hormuz has again become the focal point of global geopolitics.

As conflict between Iran and the United States escalates, the narrow maritime corridor through which roughly 20% of the world's oil flows has effectively become a strategic lever in Tehran's hands.

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The Strait of Hormuz has again become the focal point of global geopolitics.
iran, warm control, strait of hormuz, kharg island
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2026-18-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 12:18 PM
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