Tags: iran | saudi arabia | deal | china | u.s. | xi jinping

Iran-Saudi Arabia Deal 'Huge Win' for China

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, right, shakes hands with China's senior diplomat Wang Yi, as Saudi Arabia's National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban looks on during an agreement signing ceremony between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies on March 10. (AP)

Monday, 13 March 2023 07:30 AM EDT

China's starring role brokering a deal that restored diplomatic ties between Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia was a "humiliation" for the U.S., foreign policy experts say.

Beijing further burnished its superpower status on the global stage by helping bridge the gap between the regional adversaries in a deal that will see both nations reopen embassies in each other's capitals and open the door for "enhancing bilateral relations." The negotiations were successful despite Saudi Arabia and Iran having fought a proxy war against each other in Yemen for years.

