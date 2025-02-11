Iran's Nuke Provocations Reveal Regime Change Opportunities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently warned that Iran is "pressing the gas pedal" on its nuclear program, in the form of accelerated uranium enrichment which could allow it to stockpile enough weapons-grade material for several nuclear bombs within a matter of weeks.
Even more recently, U.S. intelligence sources revealed evidence of a secret program involving a team of Iranian scientists who aim to set the stage for even more rapid development of a crude nuclear weapon.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin