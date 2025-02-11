Iran's Nuke Provocations Reveal Regime Change Opportunities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently warned that Iran is "pressing the gas pedal" on its nuclear program, in the form of accelerated uranium enrichment which could allow it to stockpile enough weapons-grade material for several nuclear bombs within a matter of weeks.

Even more recently, U.S. intelligence sources revealed evidence of a secret program involving a team of Iranian scientists who aim to set the stage for even more rapid development of a crude nuclear weapon.