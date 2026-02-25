The Hidden Cost of America's Subscription Economy

Inflation is real, and middle-class families have felt it everywhere from the grocery aisle to the gas pump.
But the financial squeeze many households describe now feels larger than headline inflation numbers would suggest. That's because the pressure is not coming only from rising prices, but from the steady expansion of recurring digital expenses that quietly redraw the monthly budget.
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