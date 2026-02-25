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Tags: inflation | costs | middle class | subscription economy

The Hidden Cost of America's Subscription Economy

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 13 March 2026 07:38 AM EDT

Inflation is real, and middle-class families have felt it everywhere from the grocery aisle to the gas pump.

But the financial squeeze many households describe now feels larger than headline inflation numbers would suggest. That's because the pressure is not coming only from rising prices, but from the steady expansion of recurring digital expenses that quietly redraw the monthly budget.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Inflation is real, and middle-class families have felt it everywhere from the grocery aisle to the gas pump.
inflation, costs, middle class, subscription economy
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2026-38-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 07:38 AM
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