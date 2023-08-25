New Gun Law Uses 'Flawed Logic' to Violate Constitution

Illinois has a problem with violent crime, so the politicians leading the state are addressing it at what they believe is the source — gun manufacturers.
Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law on Aug. 12. But industry representatives say the act misses the target and, crucially, runs afoul of federal statutory and constitutional law.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin