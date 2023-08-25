×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illinois | gun law | j.b. pritzker | crime | manufacturers | constitution | lawsuit

New Gun Law Uses 'Flawed Logic' to Violate Constitution

Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law on Aug. 12. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 07:19 AM EDT

Illinois has a problem with violent crime, so the politicians leading the state are addressing it at what they believe is the source — gun manufacturers.

Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law on Aug. 12. But industry representatives say the act misses the target and, crucially, runs afoul of federal statutory and constitutional law.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Illinois has a problem with violent crime, so the politicians leading the state are addressing it at what they believe is the source - gun manufacturers.
illinois, gun law, j.b. pritzker, crime, manufacturers, constitution, lawsuit
855
2023-19-25
Friday, 25 August 2023 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved