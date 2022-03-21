Biden's Plans Could Prompt April Illegal Immigration Explosion

The number of illegal immigrants flooding across the U.S. border has already reached all-time highs since President Joe Biden was elected and immigration experts fear that the crisis will only worsen if the Biden administration drops Title 42, a policy permitting the swift expulsion of immigrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title 42 is a public health policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was put into effect during the Trump administration and has continued under Biden – so far.