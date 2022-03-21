×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Immigration | illegal | immigrants | border crisis | title 42

Biden's Plans Could Prompt April Illegal Immigration Explosion

A family of immigrants seeking asylum prepares to be taken to a border patrol processing facility after crossing into the U.S. in LaJoya, Texas, on June 16, 2021. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 21 March 2022 07:09 AM

The number of illegal immigrants flooding across the U.S. border has already reached all-time highs since President Joe Biden was elected and immigration experts fear that the crisis will only worsen if the Biden administration drops Title 42, a policy permitting the swift expulsion of immigrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title 42 is a public health policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was put into effect during the Trump administration and has continued under Biden – so far.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The number of illegal immigrants flooding across the U.S. border has already reached all-time highs since President Joe Biden was elected and immigration experts fear that the crisis will only worsen if the Biden administration drops Title 42.
illegal, immigrants, border crisis, title 42
1154
2022-09-21
Monday, 21 March 2022 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved