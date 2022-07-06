×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ilhan omar | don samuels | citizenship | lawsuit | minnesota

Ilhan Omar Citizenship Lawsuit Tossed by Judge

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a news conference about Islamophobia on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 06:29 AM EDT

If a conservative candidate running in the Aug. 9 Democrat primary for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District wants to find out if Rep. Ilhan Omar and fellow primary challenger Don Samuels are U.S. citizens she will have to take it up with the House of Representatives, a judge ruled.

AJ Kern, who previously ran for Congress as a Republican, decided to run in the upcoming Democrat primary to have standing – so she hoped – to bring a lawsuit forward demanding proof that Omar and Samuels are American citizens.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If a conservative candidate running in the Aug. 9 Democrat primary for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District wants to find out if Rep. Ilhan Omar and fellow primary challenger Don Samuels are U.S. citizens she will have to take it up with the House of Representatives.
ilhan omar, don samuels, citizenship, lawsuit, minnesota
870
2022-29-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 06:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved