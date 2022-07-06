Ilhan Omar Citizenship Lawsuit Tossed by Judge

If a conservative candidate running in the Aug. 9 Democrat primary for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District wants to find out if Rep. Ilhan Omar and fellow primary challenger Don Samuels are U.S. citizens she will have to take it up with the House of Representatives, a judge ruled.

AJ Kern, who previously ran for Congress as a Republican, decided to run in the upcoming Democrat primary to have standing – so she hoped – to bring a lawsuit forward demanding proof that Omar and Samuels are American citizens.