Ilhan Omar Could Be Ousted by Democrats

Progressive firebrand and "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar said she believes a "better world is possible" for the residents of Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, who she's seeking to represent for a third term – but some fellow Democrats believe Omar shouldn't be the one leading the charge for change.

Before Republicans even get their shot at winning the seat that Omar has held since 2019, she faces a tough primary challenger in August for the second election cycle in a row.