×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | business dealings | china

Top Congressional Republicans Suggest Hunter Biden Payments Coordinated

Hunter Biden's dealings with China are seen as part of a broader Chinese strategy to influence U.S. policy, according to Sens. Ron Johnson and James Comer. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 10:32 AM EDT

Payments to Hunter Biden and broader Biden family business deals with China suggest more than attempts to influence policy on behalf of individual companies, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said, pointing to a broader strategy by the Chinese government.

“What we showed was so obvious. The corruption of the Biden family was so obvious,” Johnson told Newsmax this past week during the Heritage Foundation’s Symposium on the Weaponization of Government in Washington. “The evidence has been massive since 2020.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Payments to Hunter Biden and broader Biden family business deals with China suggest more than attempts to influence policy on behalf of individual companies, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer say, pointing to a broader strategy by...
hunter biden, business dealings, china
1254
2024-32-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved