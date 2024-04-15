Top Congressional Republicans Suggest Hunter Biden Payments Coordinated

Payments to Hunter Biden and broader Biden family business deals with China suggest more than attempts to influence policy on behalf of individual companies, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said, pointing to a broader strategy by the Chinese government.

“What we showed was so obvious. The corruption of the Biden family was so obvious,” Johnson told Newsmax this past week during the Heritage Foundation’s Symposium on the Weaponization of Government in Washington. “The evidence has been massive since 2020.