×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | israel | swap | hostages | release | palestinian | prisoners

10 Worst Offenders Hamas Received for Israeli Hostages

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters hand over newly released hostages to the Red Cross in Rafah, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 07:57 AM EST

Israeli families rejoiced this weekend after some of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists were released in a lopsided deal that saw three Palestinian prisoners freed for every Israeli let out of Gaza – but there's fear that some of those newly released Palestinians will again commit heinous crimes against the Jewish state.

While many traditional media outlets have focused on profiling the names, ages, and personal details of the Israeli women and children who have been freed after they were plucked from their homes by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror massacre, there has been less attention paid to the criminals Israel agreed to release to free the captive hostages.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Some of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists were released in a lopsided deal that saw three Palestinian prisoners freed for every Israeli let out of Gaza – but there's fear that some of those released Palestinians will again commit heinous crimes against the Jewish state.
hamas, israel, swap, hostages, release, palestinian, prisoners, exchange, gaza
925
2023-57-29
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved