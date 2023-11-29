10 Worst Offenders Hamas Received for Israeli Hostages

Israeli families rejoiced this weekend after some of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists were released in a lopsided deal that saw three Palestinian prisoners freed for every Israeli let out of Gaza – but there's fear that some of those newly released Palestinians will again commit heinous crimes against the Jewish state.

While many traditional media outlets have focused on profiling the names, ages, and personal details of the Israeli women and children who have been freed after they were plucked from their homes by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror massacre, there has been less attention paid to the criminals Israel agreed to release to free the captive hostages.