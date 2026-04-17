China Uses Political Means to Sway Taiwan's Future

In a move with major implications for cross-strait relations, Kuomintang (KMT) leader Cheng Li-wun met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 14, signaling Beijing's continued effort to cultivate political pathways to unification with Taiwan.
Beijing has long viewed the KMT as a potential ally in opposing Taiwan's formal independence. Taiwan, however, officially regards itself as the "Republic of China," the continuation of China's pre-1949 government.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin