China Uses Political Means to Sway Taiwan's Future

In a move with major implications for cross-strait relations, Kuomintang (KMT) leader Cheng Li-wun met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 14, signaling Beijing's continued effort to cultivate political pathways to unification with Taiwan.

Beijing has long viewed the KMT as a potential ally in opposing Taiwan's formal independence. Taiwan, however, officially regards itself as the "Republic of China," the continuation of China's pre-1949 government.