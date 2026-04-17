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Tags: taiwan | kmt | china | unification | cheng li-wun | xi jinping | meeting

China Uses Political Means to Sway Taiwan's Future

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 04 May 2026 07:25 AM EDT

In a move with major implications for cross-strait relations, Kuomintang (KMT) leader Cheng Li-wun met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 14, signaling Beijing's continued effort to cultivate political pathways to unification with Taiwan.

Beijing has long viewed the KMT as a potential ally in opposing Taiwan's formal independence. Taiwan, however, officially regards itself as the "Republic of China," the continuation of China's pre-1949 government.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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In a move with major implications for cross-strait relations, Kuomintang (KMT) leader Cheng Li-wun met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 14, signaling Beijing's continued effort to cultivate political pathways to unification with Taiwan.
taiwan, kmt, china, unification, cheng li-wun, xi jinping, meeting
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2026-25-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 07:25 AM
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