Trump Ballroom Debate: Security Over Symbolism

Critics of President Donald Trump's proposed White House ballroom want Americans to see only the caricature, gold trim, chandeliers, marble, ego, and another supposed monument to Trump's personality.
That framing overlooks a more substantive issue: that the ballroom could function less as a symbol and more as a security measure.
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Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.