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Tags: donald trump | white house | ballroom | debate | security | symbolism | lindsey graham

Trump Ballroom Debate: Security Over Symbolism

President Donald Trump displays a rendering of his proposed White House ballroom. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 04 May 2026 07:18 AM EDT

Critics of President Donald Trump's proposed White House ballroom want Americans to see only the caricature, gold trim, chandeliers, marble, ego, and another supposed monument to Trump's personality.

That framing overlooks a more substantive issue: that the ballroom could function less as a symbol and more as a security measure.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Critics of President Donald Trump's proposed White House ballroom want Americans to see only the caricature, gold trim, chandeliers, marble, ego, and another supposed monument to Trump's personality.
donald trump, white house, ballroom, debate, security, symbolism, lindsey graham
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2026-18-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 07:18 AM
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