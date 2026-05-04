WHCA Dinner Proof that Gun Control Is Ineffective

The moment the accused attempted assassin at the White House Correspondent's Association Dinner was identified as a far-left Democrat, legacy media blamed the incident on "gun violence" and "lack of gun control."

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania Democrat and former vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, gave a typical, oft-heard response.

"Ban All Lethal Loopholes, Restrict Ownership Of Military-grade weapons," he said.

But he didn’t (and likely couldn't) name any specific "Lethal Loopholes," and Community Notes added context to his suggestions.

"Cole Toma Allen was armed with knives, a Mossberg Maverick pump-action shotgun, and an Armscor semi-automatic pistol, civilian grade firearms," they began.

"He legally obtained them through FFL dealers in August 2025 (shotgun) and October 2023 (handgun) within the state of California."

Community Notes closed with, "Do you find this helpful?"

But Kenyatta did have one helpful suggestion: "Yea we need a BALLROOM."

The Second Amendment is pretty straightforward. It provides that, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Liberals often get hung up over the word "militia" and claim that it only applies to members of such groups, but it clearly states that "the right of the people [not the militia] to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

The comedy team of Penn and Teller has a great explanation of the Second Amendment that can be viewed here (language warning).

But just as guns don’t commit violence, gun control is ineffective in reducing crime.

Although Democrats and legacy media have a problem accepting these basic truths, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche does not — he said more stringent gun laws weren’t the solution.

"Look, this isn't about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms," he said, adding, "I don't think the narrative here is about changing laws or making our laws more restrictive."

So-called "gun violence" is committed by criminals, not guns, and because they're criminals, they generally acquire their firearms by either stealing them or purchasing them out on the street.

The WHCA Dinner shooter was the exception — he acquired them legally, long before he intended to use them to commit a crime.

He also purchased them in California, where guns are heavily-regulated, and used them in the District of Columbia, where they’re also heavily regulated.

So if regulating firearms doesn't work, how about if we regulate the real culprit — the criminal?

Democrat-run states are famous for giving convicted criminals — even violent criminals — second, third, fourth, ad infinitum chances.

Alphanso Talley is one recent example. At the age of 26 he was already a seven-time felon when he allegedly shot and killed a Chicago police officer and gravely injured a second officer at Chicago's Swedish Covenant Hospital last month.

At the time of the shooting, Talley had two other charges pending in addition to the seven convictions. Now he has four cases pending — one for the dead officer and one for the injured officer.

Cam Edwards, editor at Bearing Arms, a popular Second Amendment news and opinion site, observed that on the day of the shooting Talley "should have been sitting in a downstate prison" instead of out on the street.

He added that "if Illinois Democrats were as tough on violent offenders as they are on lawful gun owners, Officer John Bartholomew might be alive today and his partner might not be fighting for his life."

So the streets are safer for law-abiding citizens when violent criminals are locked up.

What a concept.

Another thing that helps is an armed law-abiding citizenry, which drives the gun control crowd nuts.

Edwards reported that in order to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision, the state of Maryland loosened its concealed carry permit restrictions, resulting in a spike of Marylanders legally carrying firearms — from fewer than 50,000 to more than 200,000 as of April, 2025.

Since then, recorded homicides in the city of Baltimore have dropped to the lowest number in 50 years.

As Edwards observed, "More guns, less crime. A win/win all around."

While the WHCA Dinner proves that gun control is ineffective, what does work is to concentrate on the person.

Lock up the violent criminal and give the law-abiding the ability to arm and defend himself if he wants.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.