How Did Israeli Intelligence Services Miss Hamas Attack?

One of the most perplexing questions that has emerged in the aftermath of the weekend terror attack on Israel is how one of the world's leading intelligence agencies appears to have missed the warning signs that an assault was coming.

While Israeli intelligence agencies including Mossad and Shin Bet, have earned a reputation for consistently foiling terror plots, leading military intelligence agencies seem to have been caught entirely off guard by Hamas militants who breached the border by air, land, and sea in a highly coordinated attack.