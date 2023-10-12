×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | israel | attack | intelligence | warning | failure

How Did Israeli Intelligence Services Miss Hamas Attack?

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza. Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9 in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 06:38 AM EDT

One of the most perplexing questions that has emerged in the aftermath of the weekend terror attack on Israel is how one of the world's leading intelligence agencies appears to have missed the warning signs that an assault was coming.

While Israeli intelligence agencies including Mossad and Shin Bet, have earned a reputation for consistently foiling terror plots, leading military intelligence agencies seem to have been caught entirely off guard by Hamas militants who breached the border by air, land, and sea in a highly coordinated attack.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
One of the most perplexing questions that has emerged in the aftermath of the weekend terror attack on Israel is how one of the world's leading intelligence agencies appears to have missed the warning signs that an assault was coming.
hamas, israel, attack, intelligence, warning, failure
1339
2023-38-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 06:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved