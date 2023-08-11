×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: green | energy | companies | failures | joe biden | bankruptcy

6 Taxpayer-Funded Green Energy Companies That Went Belly-Up

A billboard announces the benefits of Proterra ZX5 battery-powered electric buses as one is parked at a bus stop in downtown Miami on Feb. 2. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 07:19 AM EDT

An electric bus company touted by President Joe Biden that is now filing for bankruptcy is only the latest in a string of green energy failures that were championed by Biden during his tenure as president and vice president, showing that no matter where he sits in the White House, the energy isn't greener on the other side.

California-based Proterra, the electric bus company, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, citing market "headwinds" as the cause of its financial woes.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
An electric bus company touted by President Joe Biden that is now filing for bankruptcy is only the latest in a string of green energy failures that were championed by Biden during his tenure as president and vice president.
green, energy, companies, failures, joe biden, bankruptcy
1104
2023-19-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved