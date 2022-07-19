GOP Aims to Be Party for Working Class, Minorities

Hundreds of thousands of voters in nearly three dozen states are ditching the Democratic Party, rejecting the progressive policies and values in vogue among leftists and signaling a likely November disaster looming for liberals.
Two-thirds of voters in 31 states have switched their political affiliation to the Republican Party during the past year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin