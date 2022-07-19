×
GOP Aims to Be Party for Working Class, Minorities

A sign reading "Vote Here" points toward a polling place for the 2018 Minnesota primary election at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2018. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 06:49 AM EDT

Hundreds of thousands of voters in nearly three dozen states are ditching the Democratic Party, rejecting the progressive policies and values in vogue among leftists and signaling a likely November disaster looming for liberals.

Two-thirds of voters in 31 states have switched their political affiliation to the Republican Party during the past year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 06:49 AM
