Could Santos Expulsion 'Come Back to Bite' GOP?

Experts suggest that the 105 Republicans who helped Democrats remove Rep. George Santos may regret their decision due to the shaky GOP majority in the House. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 11 December 2023 06:18 AM EST

With the GOP majority in the House of Representatives “already hanging by a thread,” political strategists say the 105 Republicans who joined with Democrats to expel embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from office may soon come to regret their votes.

House Republicans currently hold 221 seats to Democrats’ 213, which means the GOP can afford only three defections at most on party-line votes.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

