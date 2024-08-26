WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: food stamps | biden-harris administration | noncitizens

Food Stamp Costs Soar Under Biden-Harris

Under the Biden-Harris administration, federal spending on food stamps nearly doubled from $60 billion in 2019 to $119.5 billion in 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 26 August 2024 08:27 AM EDT

Inflation isn't the only thing that has gone up during the three-plus years of the Biden-Harris administration.

Like the rest of America, the federal government's grocery bill has skyrocketed in terms of providing food stamps for low-income families. Between 2019 and 2022, the amount taxpayers shelled out nearly doubled, going from $60 billion to an all-time high of $119.5 billion.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Inflation isn't the only thing that has gone up during the three-plus years of the Biden-Harris administration.
food stamps, biden-harris administration, noncitizens
762
2024-27-26
Monday, 26 August 2024 08:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved