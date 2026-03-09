Florida Locks in 15-Year Curb on Border Parole

A federal judge in Florida entered a 15-year consent decree that sets aside a Biden-era border parole policy and bars the Department of Homeland Security from restoring that approach, or adopting a materially similar categorical parole pathway aimed mainly at easing detention crowding or speeding processing, giving Florida a court-enforced tool that could constrain future administrations.
The decree, entered Feb. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, resolves a lawsuit Florida filed in May 2023 challenging a Border Patrol memorandum titled "Policy on Parole with Conditions in Limited Circumstances Prior to the Issuance of a Charging Document (parole with conditions)," commonly shortened as PWC.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.