WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: film | reagan | dennis quaid | robert davi | dvd release | soundtrack

'Reagan' Film DVD Release Features American Songbook Classics

Dennis Quaid, who stars as the title character in the biographical film about Ronald Reagan, attends the Nashville premiere in Franklin, Tennessee, Aug 25. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 07:22 AM EST

After a successful box office run in theaters having grossed upward of $30 million since its late October opening, the movie Reagan is set to enter another anticipated distribution window this week with the release of its DVD.

That's after the film, which is distributed by Lionsgate for ShowBiz direct, was released on Oct. 15 on premium video on demand where viewers can see it on Apple TV and VUDU for $19.99 and can expect to rent it from $14.99 for a 48-hour period. The film chronicling the life and rise of the 40th president is also available on Amazon Prime and has reached No. 5 on iTunes.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After a successful box office run in theaters having grossed upward of $30 million since its late October opening, the movie Reagan is set to enter another anticipated distribution window this week with the release of its DVD.
film, reagan, dennis quaid, robert davi, dvd release, soundtrack
985
2024-22-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved