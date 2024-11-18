'Reagan' Film DVD Release Features American Songbook Classics

After a successful box office run in theaters having grossed upward of $30 million since its late October opening, the movie Reagan is set to enter another anticipated distribution window this week with the release of its DVD.

That's after the film, which is distributed by Lionsgate for ShowBiz direct, was released on Oct. 15 on premium video on demand where viewers can see it on Apple TV and VUDU for $19.99 and can expect to rent it from $14.99 for a 48-hour period. The film chronicling the life and rise of the 40th president is also available on Amazon Prime and has reached No. 5 on iTunes.