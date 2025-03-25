Judiciary Leans on Bondi, Patel for Whistleblower Answers

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee is calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to restore security clearances for FBI whistleblowers who suffered from retaliation and lost their jobs during the Biden administration.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, fired off a letter to Bondi and Patel last week, giving them until March 27 to review cases of those affected and provide an update to his office.