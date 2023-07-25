×
Tags: fbi | joe biden | hunter biden | unclassified | documents | bribery scheme | congress

FBI 'Crying Wolf' With Claims About Biden Document

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 July 2023 07:18 AM EDT

FBI complaints regarding the release of an internal, unclassified document that detailed President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in a bribery scheme has more to do with covering up "embarrassing" information and "encumbering" the work of Congress than protecting sources and methods, legal experts say.

The FBI slammed Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for releasing the long-sought FD-1023, an internal document that details unverified claims that Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, accepted bribes from a Ukrainian gas company. The bureau argued that the release "at a minimum – unnecessarily risks the safety of a confidential source."

