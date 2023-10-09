FBI's Targeting of Trump Supporters Follows 'Pattern' of 'Chilling' Speech

New reports that the FBI is targeting supporters of former President Donald Trump – who is also the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – follows a concerning pattern in which the bureau has repeatedly tried to chill the speech of right-leaning Americans, legal experts say.

Newsweek last week published an exclusive report detailing how the FBI has been tasked with monitoring Trump's MAGA supporters to prevent what officials fear could be a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach. The undertaking has been framed as being in line with the bureau's mission of preventing domestic terrorism.