Is Fmr Obama AG Legally Liable for Starbucks Diversity Report?

Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder could find himself on the receiving end of a legal malpractice suit due to what it seems is bad advice he gave to coffee mega-franchise Starbucks as part of a so-called "civil right assessment" that has since spurred a lawsuit against the java giant, legal analysts say.
The current issues arose from a 2018 incident in which Starbucks was blasted after an employee called the police on two Black men who refused to either order anything or leave a Philadelphia shop. Video of the men being handcuffed and led out by police went viral, and it turned out the men had been at the location waiting for a friend – who arrived just as the pair were escorted off the premises.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin