Is Fmr Obama AG Legally Liable for Starbucks Diversity Report?

Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder could find himself on the receiving end of a legal malpractice suit due to what it seems is bad advice he gave to coffee mega-franchise Starbucks as part of a so-called "civil right assessment" that has since spurred a lawsuit against the java giant, legal analysts say.

The current issues arose from a 2018 incident in which Starbucks was blasted after an employee called the police on two Black men who refused to either order anything or leave a Philadelphia shop. Video of the men being handcuffed and led out by police went viral, and it turned out the men had been at the location waiting for a friend – who arrived just as the pair were escorted off the premises.