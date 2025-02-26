WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | doge | audit | pentagon | pete hegseth | firings | military

DOGE Shakes Up Pentagon With Firings

By    |   Friday, 28 February 2025 07:49 AM EST

As early as Feb. 14, the Department of Government Efficiency appeared at the Pentagon to receive lists of probationary employees and review opportunities for cost savings, reduction in waste, and opportunities for better return on government spending.

Elon Musk said on his X account, "Great kickoff with @DeptofDefense, Looking forward to working together to safely save taxpayer dollars and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse."

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

