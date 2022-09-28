×
Tags: economy | elections | midterms | red wave

Economic Downturn May Not Spell Doom for Democrats in Midterms

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 September 2022 06:24 AM EDT

Even with the stock market spiraling and gas and food prices still much higher than they were when President Joe Biden took office, economists are divided about whether the economic downturn could help revive Republican hopes of a "red wave" in the looming 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the House and the 50-50 Senate, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote in the upper chamber. But summer predictions of a sure GOP takeover of Congress have been tempered by candidate underperformance, Supreme Court decisions, and the stabilization of gas prices (though fuel is still costing drivers substantially more than it did in 2020).

