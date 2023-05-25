Drug Shortages Spark Latest Public Health Emergency

The latest public health emergency isn't contagious, but medical experts are warning that the effects of the current onslaught of drug shortages can inflict just as much devastation as another pandemic.
Life-saving medications, cancer drugs, and even everyday prescriptions are increasingly hard to come by as the country grapples with drug supply-chain issues that have hit commonly used generic drugs particularly hard.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin