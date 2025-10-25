WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | white house | renovations | anger | history | controversies

History Replete With Anger Over White House Alterations

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 07:58 AM EST

The caterwauling over President Donald Trump's decision to demolish a portion of the White House's East Wing to build a 90,000 square-foot ballroom shouldn't come as a surprise.

The White House has undergone numerous changes, such as a swimming pool, a bowling lane, and even a grand balcony to suit the lifestyle desires of presidents and first ladies at the time. It has also seen major additions, ranging from a complete gutting to being fully rebuilt after it was burned to the ground during the War of 1812.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The caterwauling over President Donald Trump's decision to demolish a portion of the White House's East Wing to build a 90,000 square-foot ballroom shouldn't come as a surprise.
donald trump, white house, renovations, anger, history, controversies
1041
2025-58-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved