History Replete With Anger Over White House Alterations

The caterwauling over President Donald Trump's decision to demolish a portion of the White House's East Wing to build a 90,000 square-foot ballroom shouldn't come as a surprise.

The White House has undergone numerous changes, such as a swimming pool, a bowling lane, and even a grand balcony to suit the lifestyle desires of presidents and first ladies at the time. It has also seen major additions, ranging from a complete gutting to being fully rebuilt after it was burned to the ground during the War of 1812.