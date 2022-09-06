Trump, Zelenskyy, Marin: Effective Outsiders Under Constant Attack

Voters' desire to elect politicians who break the mold of what a public servant should look, act, and think like has grown worldwide in recent years as more leaders with atypical political backgrounds have been tapped to lead their countries.

Americans voted businessman and reality TV star Donald Trump into the Oval Office in 2016, Ukrainians put their support behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian, in 2019 and, the same year, Finns gave their vote of confidence to Sanna Marin, who was just 34 when she became Finland's youngest prime minister.