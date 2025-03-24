Trump vs 'Radical' Judges: Deportation Fight Fuels Power Struggle

President Donald Trump is sharply criticizing federal judges for blocking his directives on deportation and federal staffing, arguing that a single judge's ruling should not stall his policies nationwide. His comments have reignited debate over judicial authority and the extent of presidential power.
In recent weeks, Trump has bristled at a string of court injunctions that halted his administration's executive orders on immigration enforcement and federal employment policies.
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.