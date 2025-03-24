WATCH TV LIVE

Trump vs 'Radical' Judges: Deportation Fight Fuels Power Struggle

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 07:28 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is sharply criticizing federal judges for blocking his directives on deportation and federal staffing, arguing that a single judge's ruling should not stall his policies nationwide. His comments have reignited debate over judicial authority and the extent of presidential power.

In recent weeks, Trump has bristled at a string of court injunctions that halted his administration's executive orders on immigration enforcement and federal employment policies.

