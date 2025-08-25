WATCH TV LIVE

Will Trump Avoid De-Dollarization?

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 08:02 AM EDT

Critics warn that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could backfire, triggering the dumping of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency.

Trump said he believes tariffs, backed by the strength of the American economy and markets, can deter such moves. However, grumblings from India and other nations suggest his strategy might accelerate de-dollarization.

