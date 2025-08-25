Will Trump Avoid De-Dollarization?

Critics warn that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could backfire, triggering the dumping of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency.
Trump said he believes tariffs, backed by the strength of the American economy and markets, can deter such moves. However, grumblings from India and other nations suggest his strategy might accelerate de-dollarization.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin