Tags: donald trump | 2022 elections | gop | house | senate | democrats

No Matter Who Wins in November, Trump Wins

(Newsmax)

Monday, 17 October 2022 07:39 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, who once promised "so much winning you'll get bored of winning," appears primed for victory no matter what happens in November's midterm elections, with experts outlining several potential outcomes – that all end up benefiting Trump.

While Trump, who currently doesn't hold elected office but is widely believed to be planning another presidential run, would almost assuredly gain a much louder megaphone in government if Republicans win back control of both houses of Congress, political analysts say there are benefits for the former president even if the GOP falters.

2022-39-17
Monday, 17 October 2022 07:39 AM
