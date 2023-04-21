×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | waco | elian gonzalez | jan. 6 | parents | domestic terrorists | raid

30 Years After Waco, DOJ Tactics, Overreach Still Issues

(AP)

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 07:22 AM EDT

Thirty years after a pair of violent confrontations and a controversial 51-day standoff between federal law enforcement and the Branch Davidian Christian sect ended with more than 80 people dead inside of a flaming compound near Waco, Texas, legal experts say the Justice Department appears to have learned few lessons from its involvement in the infamous debacle.

While Nicholas Creel, a political scientist and accounting and business law professor at Georgia College & State University, believes the "disaster that was the Waco siege" was more the result of "objectively terrible strategy" than government overreach, he said the "government's desire for a big show of force against what they thought to essentially be a heavily armed death cult was criminally stupid."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Thirty years after a 51-day standoff between federal law enforcement and the Branch Davidian Christian sect ended near Waco, Texas, legal experts say the Justice Department appears to have learned few lessons from its involvement in the infamous debacle.
doj, waco, elian gonzalez, jan. 6, parents, domestic terrorists, raid, donald trump, catholic church
1418
2023-22-21
Friday, 21 April 2023 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved