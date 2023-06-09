×
Tags: democrats | voters | millennials | 2024 elections

Dems Must Take Young Voters' Shift to Right 'Seriously'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 07:24 AM EDT

Millennial voters who were responsible for delivering Democrats an era of dominance beginning with the election of Barack Obama to the White House in 2008 are suddenly shifting toward the right at a rate that political analysts say should be taken "seriously" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

A New York Times analysis of poll data collected by the Roper Center found that during the last decade, almost every category of voters under the age of 50 has shifted right.

Friday, 09 June 2023 07:24 AM
