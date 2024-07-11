Pollsters Warn Democrats 'Solid Blue Wall' Is Crumbling

Pollsters and pundits on both sides of the political aisle say the "blue wall" Democrats are counting on to stop Donald Trump appears to be teetering on the verge of collapse.
President Joe Biden has campaigned heavily in key Democrat-leaning states, while also spending large sums on political advertising there. Yet polling averages continue to show that he's been unable to narrow Trump's advantage, let alone take the lead.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin