WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | election | win | donald trump | joe biden | campaign | pollsters

Pollsters Warn Democrats 'Solid Blue Wall' Is Crumbling

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, June 27. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 08:09 AM EDT

Pollsters and pundits on both sides of the political aisle say the "blue wall" Democrats are counting on to stop Donald Trump appears to be teetering on the verge of collapse.

President Joe Biden has campaigned heavily in key Democrat-leaning states, while also spending large sums on political advertising there. Yet polling averages continue to show that he's been unable to narrow Trump's advantage, let alone take the lead.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pollsters and pundits on both sides of the political aisle say the "blue wall" Democrats are counting on to stop Donald Trump appears to be teetering on the verge of collapse.
democrats, election, win, donald trump, joe biden, campaign, pollsters, blue wall
715
2024-09-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved