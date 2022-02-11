Democrat Governors Ditch Mask Mandates to 'Placate' Voters Before Midterms

Establishment news outlets that just weeks ago eviscerated Virginia’s newly elected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for lifting mask mandates in schools swiftly pivoted to praising similar orders enacted this week by Democrat governors as part of a “return to normalcy” – a clear double standard that illustrates the hypocrisy rampant in corporate media, political experts say.

Liberals lambasted Youngkin – even accusing him of being responsible for kids dying – after he fulfilled a key campaign promise and announced his mask mandate ban last month.