WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: defense | cutbacks | cold war | military | shipbuilding | conflict | ukraine

Defense Industrial Base Labors to Attain New, Higher Output

A forklift moves 155 mm shells bound for Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The supplying of munitions to Ukraine and Israel in their conflicts with Russia and Hamas has depleted U.S. stockpiles. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 July 2024 08:55 AM EDT

The "peace dividend" has had its advantages, yet there also has been a cost. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War was heralded for allowing militaries to downsize and budgets to decrease. However, without completely eliminating conflict and its possibilities, some feel it has created vulnerabilities, especially when war breaks out.

"Our defense industrial base is underfunded and unprepared for the wars of today, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future," Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said. "The emerging axis of aggressors is undermining U.S. interests across the globe and our current defense investment does not meet the moment."

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War was heralded for allowing militaries to downsize and budgets to decrease.
defense, cutbacks, cold war, military, shipbuilding, conflict, ukraine, china, donald trump
931
2024-55-02
Tuesday, 02 July 2024 08:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved