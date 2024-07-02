Defense Industrial Base Labors to Attain New, Higher Output

The "peace dividend" has had its advantages, yet there also has been a cost. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War was heralded for allowing militaries to downsize and budgets to decrease. However, without completely eliminating conflict and its possibilities, some feel it has created vulnerabilities, especially when war breaks out.

"Our defense industrial base is underfunded and unprepared for the wars of today, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future," Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said. "The emerging axis of aggressors is undermining U.S. interests across the globe and our current defense investment does not meet the moment."