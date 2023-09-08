'Deepfakes' Have 'Extreme Potential' to Sway Elections

Election officials who say they're already facing threats from foreign meddling, hacking, and disinformation campaigns now have a new scheme to worry about: "deepfakes," political videos generated or altered by artificial intelligence that could undermine the 2024 election – and those thereafter.
As lawmakers grapple with a way to police the emerging AI tech, the Federal Election Commission is moving forward with a nonpartisan advocacy group's request for rules governing "deepfake" ads in the run-up to the election.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.