'Deepfakes' Have 'Extreme Potential' to Sway Elections

Election officials who say they're already facing threats from foreign meddling, hacking, and disinformation campaigns now have a new scheme to worry about: "deepfakes," political videos generated or altered by artificial intelligence that could undermine the 2024 election – and those thereafter.

As lawmakers grapple with a way to police the emerging AI tech, the Federal Election Commission is moving forward with a nonpartisan advocacy group's request for rules governing "deepfake" ads in the run-up to the election.