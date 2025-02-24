Trump's Profanity at CPAC: FCC Worries? Franklin Graham's Appeal

President Donald Trump over the weekend returned to his expletive-laden vocabulary during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting in Maryland.
Midway through his Feb. 22 address, Trump referred to former President Joe Biden, saying, "Everything he touched turned to [excrement].." The word was broadcast live by many news channels, transmitting the explicit language directly into American households.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.