WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cpac | donald trump | profanity | fcc | franklin graham | ethical | media

Trump's Profanity at CPAC: FCC Worries? Franklin Graham's Appeal

President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd while arriving at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Feb. 22. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 07:57 AM EST

President Donald Trump over the weekend returned to his expletive-laden vocabulary during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting in Maryland.

Midway through his Feb. 22 address, Trump referred to former President Joe Biden, saying, "Everything he touched turned to [excrement].." The word was broadcast live by many news channels, transmitting the explicit language directly into American households.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Donald Trump over the weekend returned to his expletive-laden vocabulary during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting in Maryland.
cpac, donald trump, profanity, fcc, franklin graham, ethical, media, free speech
1228
2025-57-27
Thursday, 27 February 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved