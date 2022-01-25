Companies Pivot to Encourage, Not Mandate Vaccines Post-SCOTUS Decision

Facing an extremely limited labor pool amid the “great resignation” and no federal mandate requiring business owners to moonlight as vaccine police, companies are beginning to change how they handle vaccination status among employees, labor experts say.
After the recent Supreme Court decision to block the Biden administration's vaccine-or-testing directive for employers with 100 or more workers, several major businesses, including progressive coffee brewer Starbucks, announced they would modify their own vaccine mandate policies.
