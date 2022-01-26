×
Left-Wing Media Turns on 'Done With COVID' Liberals Weiss, Maher

Bill Maher at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on in New York City on Nov. 5, 2016. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 08:09 AM

Liberals were in a lather after left-leaning columnist and author Bari Weiss appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” this weekend to tear into the “catastrophic moral crime” being perpetrated by perpetual coronavirus restrictions.

Weiss’ tirade prompted a procession of progressives — from midday chat hosts to prime-time anchors — to train their sites on Weiss and Maher.

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 08:09 AM
