States Brace for Trump Admin Report on AI Laws

State legislatures across the country are bracing for the announcement on which of their laws will be declared "onerous" in a Commerce Department report due by March 11.
Triggered by President Donald Trump's executive order from December of last year called "Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence," the department is required to direct federal action against state AI laws deemed "onerous" or "excessive."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin