States Brace for Trump Admin Report on AI Laws

By    |   Tuesday, 10 March 2026 07:42 AM EDT

State legislatures across the country are bracing for the announcement on which of their laws will be declared "onerous" in a Commerce Department report due by March 11.

Triggered by President Donald Trump's executive order from December of last year called "Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence," the department is required to direct federal action against state AI laws deemed "onerous" or "excessive."

