Climate 'Lockdown' Idea About Control, Not Lowering Emissions

A controversial idea involving the implementation of regular blackouts to "save the planet" is making its way from the fringe to more mainstream progressive outlets – but the plan is denounced by climate experts who argue it will do nothing to curb the emissions that have activists so concerned.

The Los Angeles Times' climate newsletter "Boiling Point" discussed the possibility of living with an occasional orchestrated blackout to combat the "worsening heat, fire, and drought and flood" it says the Golden State faces.