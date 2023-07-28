×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: climate | lockdown | blackouts | emissions | progressive | climate | experts

Climate 'Lockdown' Idea About Control, Not Lowering Emissions

A demonstrator holds a placard reading a "climatosceptic" message during a rally to protest against the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London, at Marble Arch, central London, on June 25. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 07:13 AM EDT

A controversial idea involving the implementation of regular blackouts to "save the planet" is making its way from the fringe to more mainstream progressive outlets – but the plan is denounced by climate experts who argue it will do nothing to curb the emissions that have activists so concerned.

The Los Angeles Times' climate newsletter "Boiling Point" discussed the possibility of living with an occasional orchestrated blackout to combat the "worsening heat, fire, and drought and flood" it says the Golden State faces.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A controversial idea involving the implementation of regular blackouts to "save the planet" is making its way from the fringe to more mainstream progressive outlets – but the plan is denounced by climate experts who argue it will do nothing to curb emissions.
climate, lockdown, blackouts, emissions, progressive, climate, experts
1153
2023-13-28
Friday, 28 July 2023 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved