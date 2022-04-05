×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clarence thomas | wife | ginni thomas | recusal

Clarence Thomas' Wife Focus of Latest Bid to Oust the Justice

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 06:40 AM

Justice Clarence Thomas is no stranger to coming under attack, having batted away broadsides from Democrats on a near constant basis since former President George H.W. Bush nominated him to the Supreme Court 31 years ago.

But the latest calls for his resignation – or, at the very least, his recusal – have been prompted not by anything he did, but because of emails and text messages his wife, Ginni Thomas, exchanged with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in November 2020 and January 2021. She supported former President Donald Trump and expressed deep concern over myriad allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, urging the White House to continue challenging Joe Biden's win.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Justice Clarence Thomas is no stranger to coming under attack, having batted away broadsides from Democrats on a near constant basis since former President George H.W. Bush nominated him to the Supreme Court 31 years ago.
clarence thomas, wife, ginni thomas, recusal
1183
2022-40-05
Tuesday, 05 April 2022 06:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved