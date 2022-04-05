Clarence Thomas' Wife Focus of Latest Bid to Oust the Justice

Justice Clarence Thomas is no stranger to coming under attack, having batted away broadsides from Democrats on a near constant basis since former President George H.W. Bush nominated him to the Supreme Court 31 years ago.

But the latest calls for his resignation – or, at the very least, his recusal – have been prompted not by anything he did, but because of emails and text messages his wife, Ginni Thomas, exchanged with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in November 2020 and January 2021. She supported former President Donald Trump and expressed deep concern over myriad allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, urging the White House to continue challenging Joe Biden's win.