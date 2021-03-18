Where Christians Are Most Persecuted

Christian persecution has been on the rise worldwide in recent years. In fact, despite the religious freedoms and protections guaranteed under the First Amendment, the practice has even taken a foothold here in the United States.

David Horowitz, a self described "red diaper baby" of New York Jews, recently reported on the persecution of Christians in his book, "DARK AGENDA: The War to Destroy Christian America." But the most overt and terrifying examples are found elsewhere.