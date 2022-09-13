Is Chip Roy's Plan a 'Contract With America' for 2022?

In about two months, House Republicans are hoping to party like it's 1994.
That was the year the GOP made huge gains in the midterm elections, running a game plan drafted by then-House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich – the "Contract with America."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin