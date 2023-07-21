US 'Nowhere Near' Chinese Hypersonic Capabilities

A Chinese-developed state-of-the-art wind tunnel – that purportedly gives scientists the ability to simulate the conditions of traveling at up to 30 times the speed of sound – provides Beijing with a major leg up in its already advanced hypersonics program, and places the U.S. in a vulnerable position due to America's lackluster progress in the arena, national security experts warn.

The Chinese Communist Party has been showing off its new JF-22 hypervelocity wind tunnel, which it claims is the world's most powerful such device, in a series of videos posted to social media and state-run TV networks.