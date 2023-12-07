China Trying to Sink US in Race for New Submarines

China is working to enhance its submarine force amid ongoing U.S. struggles with its fragile industrial base – a potentially perilous mix that could see the Chinese military outproduce and overstretch the U.S.'s underfunded and undermanned Navy at a time of increased tensions between the superpowers.

China's People's Liberation Army Navy has placed a significant emphasis on its submarine fleet, according to the Pentagon's 2023 report to Congress on Chinese military power.