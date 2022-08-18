China's US Farmland Buying Spree a Potential 'Trojan Horse'

China is continuing to gobble up American farmland, raising concerns among GOP lawmakers about what the Chinese Communist Party hopes to get out of its U.S. investment – a spending spree that's increased by nearly 2,500% over the past decade.

While just 3% of agricultural land in the U.S. is foreign-owned, according to a December 2020 report published by the Department of Agriculture, China hawks are raising concerns about the national security implications posed by China's expanding land portfolio.