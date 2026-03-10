WATCH TV LIVE

Report: China Embedded in US Intel Operations

By    |   Wednesday, 11 March 2026 07:56 AM EDT

Chinese espionage inside the United States remains pervasive, and Washington lacks the political will to confront Beijing's theft of technology from American research universities.

A newly published report by Parallax Advanced Research, first reported by The Daily Caller, found that China has deeply penetrated U.S. intelligence research programs through partnerships between American and Chinese universities.

